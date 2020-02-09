Local, Iowa sports briefs

Softball
- University of Northern Iowa softball head coach Ryan Jacobs has received a four-year contract extension, Panther director of athletics David Harris announced Friday.
Jacobs carried a 356-284 overall record into his 14th season, which began this weekend. His staff has earned Missouri Valley Conference Coaching Staff of the Year three times (2009, 2012, 2017) and his team has won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament once.
“Ryan has done an outstanding job leading our softball program,” said Harris. “Our student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, served the community and won championships in the field of play.”
Basketball
- University of Iowa junior Luka Garza is one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award that will be presented April 10 at the College Basketball Awards Show.
Garza leads the country with 10 20-point, 10-rebound games this season, ranks fourth overall in scoring (23.2), third in points per 40 minutes played (30.2), sixth in double-doubles (13) and 30th in rebounding (10.0).
Tennis
- The University of Northern Iowa announced the signing of Shawnee, Kan., tennis standout Issa Sullivan to a letter of intent Friday.
Sullivan owns a 71-9 career record and was a three-time Class 5A All-State selection and two-time regional singles champion. She was the 2018 unanimous United Kansas Conference player of the year and is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the state by tennisrecruiting.net.
Miscellaneous
- Waterloo East High School will honor eight former athletics standouts with their induction into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame Friday, Feb. 14.
The 2020 class features Andrew Robinson, Charlie Aldrich, Derek Ott, Kentral Galloway, Fallon Jenkins, Jessie Wellnitz, Rasheedah Jones and Tajah Theroith.
In addition, Yolando Loveless will be inducted into the East Hall of Fame that night.
A short program begins at 6:30 p.m. in the small gymnasium at East. The inductees will also be recognized during halftime of the East-Cedar Falls boys’ basketball game that evening.