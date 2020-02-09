Local, Iowa sports briefs

Softball

University of Northern Iowa softball head coach Ryan Jacobs has received a four-year contract extension, Panther director of athletics David Harris announced Friday.

Jacobs carried a 356-284 overall record into his 14th season, which began this weekend. His staff has earned Missouri Valley Conference Coaching Staff of the Year three times (2009, 2012, 2017) and his team has won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament once.

“Ryan has done an outstanding job leading our softball program,” said Harris. “Our student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, served the community and won championships in the field of play.”

Basketball

University of Iowa junior Luka Garza is one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award that will be presented April 10 at the College Basketball Awards Show.

Garza leads the country with 10 20-point, 10-rebound games this season, ranks fourth overall in scoring (23.2), third in points per 40 minutes played (30.2), sixth in double-doubles (13) and 30th in rebounding (10.0).

Tennis