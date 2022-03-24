Grand Slam: Latvian freshman Dārta Daļecka leading UNI on the hard court

Northern Iowa women’s tennis needed a chance discovery and a bounced back email to bring their newest number one player 4,642 miles from Riga, Latvia to Cedar Falls.

Situated on the coast of the Baltic Sea, Riga stands as the nation’s largest city and the home of UNI freshman Darta Dalecka.

“Having to replace three (players) from last year at least, I was doing a lot of recruiting,” UNI head coach Chris Sagers said. “It is a lot of video watching…just going from one video to another…and I stumbled across Darta.”

After watching her 7:46-long recruiting video, which showed Dalecka’s play in all situations and areas of the court, Sagers said he was interested and started researching beyond the video.

“I am like ‘Oh, yeah, looks pretty good, let me see her ranking, let me see how she is doing,’” Sagers said. “And she was doing very well.”

Sagers’ next step meant sending the young, Latvian ace an initial email stating UNI’s interest, but his email was bounced back to him.

“I am just thinking maybe the account is bad, maybe she found a school already,” Sagers said.

After double checking the email address, Sagers noticed he originally misspelled it. So, he sent another message and he heard back.

In Latvia, Dalecka said she heard from a number of universities, but after not receiving any opportunities that checked all of her boxes, she considered taking a gap year.

“I received a lot of offers from a lot of universities, but those offers did not satisfy me,” Dalecka said. “So, I ended up thinking about a gap year.”

She said she wanted the opportunity to maximize her talents on the tennis court and in the classroom in the United States.

“My goal was to find the best university as possible for both tennis and studies,” Dalecka said. “By posting that video, I wanted to find the right university in the U.S.”

According to Dalecka, the right university came calling—or emailing—in March of 2021.

“I received this offer and I was like ‘Oh, this is actually one of the best offers I have,’” Dalecka said. “I reached out to the coach…we started talking and now I am here.”

Her conversations with Coach Sagers made the difference when she decided to attend UNI. Dalecka said she appreciated the approach Sagers brought to their discussions when compared to the other coaches recruiting her.

Sagers said he focused on the size of the school, the care provided to students and the community around UNI when recruiting Dalecka and other international players.

“What I try to sell on UNI is it is a school that really takes care of its students,” Sagers said. “It is an athletic program that really wants its students to excel, not only on the quarter field, but in the classroom. You are going to get a lot of support from everybody at the school, but also the community.”

UNI’s offerings resonated with Daļecka’s wish list. The Panther’s new ace added the biggest things that stood out to her were the facilities and academics of the school.

“The academics were really good,” Daļecka said. “I feel it here. The facilities, in general, I saw we have outdoor tennis courts and also indoor tennis courts, training rooms, weight room—everything good for athletes.”

The decision to accept UNI’s offer accomplished a long-time goal. Since middle school, Dalecka wanted to combine the sport she loved and her studies beyond high school.

“I want to combine tennis and academics,” Dalecka said. “If I stayed in my home country, Latvia, it would not be possible...Here, if you get this full scholarship, then everything is covered and you can just get an education and play your favorite sport at the same time.”

During her first semester at UNI, during the limited fall 2021 season, Sagers said he noticed her potential to play near the top of the Panthers’ lineup.

“I could tell Darta really, really was going to contribute up at the top level,” Sagers said.

Following a competition between last season’s top lineup player, junior Emma Carr, freshman Lorena Cardoso and Dalecka, the Latvian emerged as the number one player in UNI’s lineup.

In tennis, the number one player in the lineup takes on the top player from the opposing team during singles. This means week in, week out, Daļecka knows she will face the best the opposition has to offer.

“When you are playing at the number one spot, all the players that you are playing against are good,” Daļecka said. “They are not going to be worse than you…You always have to expect that opponents will be hard to play against.”

However, Daļecka said the challenge of playing in the top spot built her confidence.

“Since I am playing as the first on the team, it has given more confidence, in general,” Daļecka said. “I feel more confident on the court and off the court.”

Sagers expanded on the challenge and what Daļecka’s ability to play in that spot as a freshman says about her.

“Some of these players are unbelievable,” Sagers said. “The level of competition at the one spot…is unbelievable...It tells me that she does not back down from a challenge”

As the number one player in UNI’s lineup, Dalecka sports a record of 5-4 and won Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors at the beginning of March.

However, Dalecka said what motivates her most are not the individual accomplishments, but her teammates at UNI.

“I love to compete on the court, even more than before,” Dalecka said. “When you have the team and the coach and they want you to win, it feels really special.”

