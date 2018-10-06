Try 1 month for 99¢
UNI logo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Northern Iowa’s Daisy Phillips advanced to the championship match in Flight 6 singles to highlight the Panthers’ performance Saturday at the Missouri Valley Conference individual women’s tennis championships hosted by Missouri State.

Phillips defeated Megan Webb of Drake, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinal round.

Waterloo native Olivia Fain will play for third place today after she dropped a three-set battle against Valparaiso’s Jordan Kopfer in the semifinal round of Flight 7 singles, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Fain and Kate Merrick will also compete for third place in Flight 3 doubles.

UNI’s Harri Proudfoot and Vale Caro will play for fifth place in the Flight 2 doubles bracket.

In Flight 5 singles, Caro defeated Randi Wind of Valparaiso in Saturday’s fifth place match. Merrick dropped her fifth place match with Bradley’s Malini Wijesinge, 4-6, 6-0, 10-1 in Flight 4.

In Flight 2 singles, UNI’s Claudia Toledo placed sixth after dropping a match to Claire Czerwonka of Valparaiso, 6-4, 7-5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments