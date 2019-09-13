{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- Northern Iowa kicked off its women's tennis season Friday with four players advancing to the quarterfinals at the Drake Invitational.

Emma Carr posted a 6-2, 6-4 win, Thasissa Moreira won 6-4, 6-0, Valentina Caro was a 6-3, 7-5 winner and Madeline Doherty advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

In doubles action, Harri Proundfoot and Caro won their opening match before falling in the second round while the duos of Kim Zizek and Carr along with Doherty and Olivia Fain remain alive in consolation play.

