SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The University of Northern Iowa women's tennis team advanced a pair of players in singles and one doubles team Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships.

Daisy Phillips defeated Mara Prescot of Missouri State 6-2, 6-1 in Flight 6 singles and Olivia Fain got by Kinga Kovacs of Bradley 6-4, 6-0 in Flight 7. In doubles action, Kate Merrick and Fain teamed up for a 7-6 tiebreaker victory.

Panthers Reghan Lynch, Claudia Toledo, Harri Proudfoot, Vale Caro, Morganne Borsh and Merrick lost their singles matches Friday, as did the doubles combinations of Lynch-Toledo and Proudfoot-Caro.

