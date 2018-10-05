SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The University of Northern Iowa women's tennis team advanced a pair of players in singles and one doubles team Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships.
Daisy Phillips defeated Mara Prescot of Missouri State 6-2, 6-1 in Flight 6 singles and Olivia Fain got by Kinga Kovacs of Bradley 6-4, 6-0 in Flight 7. In doubles action, Kate Merrick and Fain teamed up for a 7-6 tiebreaker victory.
Panthers Reghan Lynch, Claudia Toledo, Harri Proudfoot, Vale Caro, Morganne Borsh and Merrick lost their singles matches Friday, as did the doubles combinations of Lynch-Toledo and Proudfoot-Caro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.