{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Former Waterloo Columbus standout Olivia Fain posted a victory in singles and in doubles to highlight Northern Iowa's opening day at the Missouri Valley Conference Individual women's tennis championships at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

Competing in Flight 7, Fain defeated Alexia Myers of Missouri State 6-3, 6-3. She teamed up with Thaissa Moreira for an 8-4 doubles victory.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

UNI's Harri Proudfoot, Emma Carr, Kim Zizek, Madeline Doherty, Val Caro and Morganne Borsch lost their opening singles matches, as did the doubles tandems of Proudfoot and Carr (8-7) and Doherty and Caro (8-7).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments