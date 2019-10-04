WATERLOO -- Former Waterloo Columbus standout Olivia Fain posted a victory in singles and in doubles to highlight Northern Iowa's opening day at the Missouri Valley Conference Individual women's tennis championships at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.
Competing in Flight 7, Fain defeated Alexia Myers of Missouri State 6-3, 6-3. She teamed up with Thaissa Moreira for an 8-4 doubles victory.
UNI's Harri Proudfoot, Emma Carr, Kim Zizek, Madeline Doherty, Val Caro and Morganne Borsch lost their opening singles matches, as did the doubles tandems of Proudfoot and Carr (8-7) and Doherty and Caro (8-7).
