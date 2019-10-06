{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Northern Iowa’s Olivia Fain and Thaissa Moreira overcame a 7-6 deficit to win the third flight doubles championship match in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (7-5) over Illinois State’s Elena Jankulovska and Ivon Mihaleva Sunday as play concluded in the Missouri Valley Conference’s individual tennis championships at Byrnes Park.

In a doubles final that was closely contested from start to finish, Illinois State secured a service break and hold to go up 5-4 before UNI rallied to force the tiebreaker. The Panthers gained a 6-3 advantage in the tiebreaker prior to converting their third match point opportunity.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Fain, a former Waterloo Columbus multi-sport standout, was defeated by Jankulovska in the third place match of the seventh flight singles tournament, 6-0, 6-2.

UNI’s Madeline Doherty and Emma Carr dropped the fifth place match in the second doubles flight to Valparaiso’s Olivia Czerwonka and Demi Jhaveri, 8-5.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments