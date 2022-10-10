College Tennis: UNI’s Brkic takes third at MVC Championships

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Northern Iowa junior Adrijana Brkic capped off her third season in Cedar Falls with a third place finish in the flight 2 singles at the Missouri Valley Championships over the weekend.

Brkic took down Mille Hagensick of Drake 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to open the weekend with a win. Bradley’s Mariia Pukhina got the better of Brkic in the semifinals, however, 6-4, 6-2.

In the third place matchup, Brkic took on Alexandra Abyasova of Illinois State. Abyasova took the first set 2-6, but Brkic battled back to win the final two sets 6-2 and 6-4 to nab third place.

UNI head coach Chris Sagers said Brkic regrouped well following the loss on the second day of competition.

“Very proud of her,” Sagers said. “Andrijana just played lights out this fall.”

UNI sophomore Lorena Cardoso earned fifth place in the flight 3 singles competition with wins over Mary Houston of Missouri State and Kirstin Hailey of Bradley after opening her weekend with a loss to Emma Honore of Murray State.

All three UNI doubles teams lost in the first round of the doubles tournament.