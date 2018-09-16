Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES — Northern Iowa’s women’s tennis team concluded play at the Drake Invitational Sunday.

Panthers Reghan Lynch and Claudia Toledo reached the Flight A consolation final, while UNI’s Kate Merrick won the Flight B consolation championship when her opponent retired in the second set.

Daisy Phillips of UNI dropped a three-set final to South Dakota’s Nanette Nylund for the Flight C title, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2, while teammate Olivia Fain finished fourth in the bracket. UNI’s Morgan Borsh placed third in Flight D.

UNI returns to action Sept. 21-23 at the University of Minnesota Invite.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments