DES MOINES — Northern Iowa’s women’s tennis team concluded play at the Drake Invitational Sunday.
Panthers Reghan Lynch and Claudia Toledo reached the Flight A consolation final, while UNI’s Kate Merrick won the Flight B consolation championship when her opponent retired in the second set.
Daisy Phillips of UNI dropped a three-set final to South Dakota’s Nanette Nylund for the Flight C title, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2, while teammate Olivia Fain finished fourth in the bracket. UNI’s Morgan Borsh placed third in Flight D.
UNI returns to action Sept. 21-23 at the University of Minnesota Invite.
