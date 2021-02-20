College tennis: Omaha wins opener against UNI

WATERLOO – Omaha defeated Northern Iowa, 5-2, Saturday in the Panthers’ home opener at Black Hawk Tennis Club.
The Mavericks swept the doubles point and won four singles matches.
UNI secured a win at the No. 1 position from sophomore Emma Carr.
She recovered from a major second set loss to win a match tiebreak over Madison Gallegos, 7-5, 0-6, 10-6.
At No. 5 singles, UNI’s Olivia Fain won two out of three tiebreaks to defeat Colby Kelley, 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 11-9.
These two teams will meet up again at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Black Hawk Tennis Club.
Omaha 5, UNI 2
Doubles
1. Ines Absisan/Madison Gallegos (UNO) def. Emma Carr/Olivia Fain (UNI), 6-3
2. Marie Kapelevich/Natalie Lorentz (UNO) def. Thaissa Moreira/Valentina Caro (UNI), 6-2
3. Colby Kelley/Brooke Covington (UNO) def. Madeline Doherty/Issa Sullivan (UNI), 6-2
Singles
1. Emma Carr (UNI) def. Madison Gallegos (UNO), 7-5, 0-6, 10-6
2. Ines Absisan (UNO) def. Madeline Doherty (UNI), 6-2, 6-4