College tennis: Omaha wins opener against UNI

WATERLOO – Omaha defeated Northern Iowa, 5-2, Saturday in the Panthers’ home opener at Black Hawk Tennis Club.

The Mavericks swept the doubles point and won four singles matches.

UNI secured a win at the No. 1 position from sophomore Emma Carr.

She recovered from a major second set loss to win a match tiebreak over Madison Gallegos, 7-5, 0-6, 10-6.

At No. 5 singles, UNI’s Olivia Fain won two out of three tiebreaks to defeat Colby Kelley, 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 11-9.

These two teams will meet up again at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Black Hawk Tennis Club.

Omaha 5, UNI 2

Doubles

1. Ines Absisan/Madison Gallegos (UNO) def. Emma Carr/Olivia Fain (UNI), 6-3

2. Marie Kapelevich/Natalie Lorentz (UNO) def. Thaissa Moreira/Valentina Caro (UNI), 6-2

3. Colby Kelley/Brooke Covington (UNO) def. Madeline Doherty/Issa Sullivan (UNI), 6-2

Singles

1. Emma Carr (UNI) def. Madison Gallegos (UNO), 7-5, 0-6, 10-6