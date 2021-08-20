Tayler Alden and Jenna Brandt a perfect combination at setter for UNI

CEDAR FALLS – The situation at the setter position for the Northern Iowa volleyball team this fall could’ve been weird and difficult.
But seven days from the Panthers opening up at the Wisconsin-Green Bay Invitational, head coach Bobbi Petersen believes that position couldn’t be any stronger.
Tayler Alden was pressed into starting duties in the spring becoming the first true freshman to start at setter for the Panthers since Kara Galer in 1992. At the same time the spring slate was set to start, UNI landed Iowa State transfer setter Jenna Brandt.
Brandt was ineligible for the spring season, but now eligible she and Alden give Petersen two players she feels comfortable with running the Panther offense.
“Tayler had a great season,” Petersen said. “It is tough to come into a situation where you are setting a lot of young hitters and you are a young setter yourself. She handled it really well and grew in so many ways. Jenna is a kid that is going to get to every ball. She has more experience so she is able to run an offense in a different way.
“I look for both of them to have a huge impact this year.”
After having a young player have a breakout season as a freshman, to bring in a transfer at the same position could’ve potentially had a negative impact on both players. Petersen said nothing could be further from the fact.
“I think they do a good job of challenging each other yet supporting each other,” Petersen said. “It is kind of a weird thing we ask kids to compete for a position but we want you as one unit. They have done a good job of focusing on the right things.
“I feel good about Jenna and Tayler. Both bust their butts and work hard, but they are also both in it for the team and will do what is best for the team.”
Because the 6-foot Alden has a strong left-handed swing, Petersen said if UNI chooses to run a 6-2 offense they could have both on the court at the same time with Alden swinging from the right side.
Both Alden and Brandt say the situation has been awesome and beneficial for each.
“There was a period of time in the spring where she was setting and I had to watch her and help her out,” Brandt said. “I got to learn and be there for her.”
UNI will host Northern Illinois Saturday in an exhibition match at the McLeod Center at 3 p.m. Fans are welcomed to attend.
As far as competing for the same starting spot, Brandt said, “Yes, it is hard, but there is glory behind it, too. You love each other and you do it for each other because you know you are doing it for the team. So it is not hard as it could be. You just have to look at the other side of it.”
Alden agrees.
“It is awesome having Jenna here,” Alden said. “We bounce ideas off each other about connections, especially with our middles and that we are getting them the same set, being consistent at that. It is challenging, too. We are both very competitive and we are both competing for a spot. I think it pushes us both.
“But at the end of the day, we are still family,”
Brandt, who is from nearby Fredericksburg, said her decision to transfer in January to UNI after appearing in 41 matches over three seasons ultimately was about relationships and one thing she couldn’t stop thinking about.
“I think deep down my whole life I’ve known I bleed purple and gold,” Brandt said.
Petersen says Brandt brings a different set of skills than those Alden possess to the program and another ingredient that is hard to coach.
“Jenna is such a culture kid always bringing others up over herself,” Petersen said. “That is something that is going to succeed in any type of atmosphere. She is the kind of player you want to play hard for as a teammate and that is just a testament to the kind of person she is.”
Sophomore Emily Holterhaus adds, “She has brought a whole lot of fire to the team and is one of the girls who makes practices intense.”
Alden provides UNI more height along the front row and she had a great all-around freshman season with 847 assists, 214 digs, 120 kills, 33 blocks and 28 aces and said she saw a lot of growth not only in her game on the court but her mental approach.
“I learned not to be too hard on myself,” Alden said. “We didn’t have the season we wanted in the spring, but it was fun playing with everyone and that is who I play for. Obviously we all want to win, but at the end of this day I play for this team.”