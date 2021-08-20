Tayler Alden and Jenna Brandt a perfect combination at setter for UNI

“I think they do a good job of challenging each other yet supporting each other,” Petersen said. “It is kind of a weird thing we ask kids to compete for a position but we want you as one unit. They have done a good job of focusing on the right things.

“I feel good about Jenna and Tayler. Both bust their butts and work hard, but they are also both in it for the team and will do what is best for the team.”

Because the 6-foot Alden has a strong left-handed swing, Petersen said if UNI chooses to run a 6-2 offense they could have both on the court at the same time with Alden swinging from the right side.

Both Alden and Brandt say the situation has been awesome and beneficial for each.

“There was a period of time in the spring where she was setting and I had to watch her and help her out,” Brandt said. “I got to learn and be there for her.”

As far as competing for the same starting spot, Brandt said, “Yes, it is hard, but there is glory behind it, too. You love each other and you do it for each other because you know you are doing it for the team. So it is not hard as it could be. You just have to look at the other side of it.”

Alden agrees.