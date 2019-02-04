CEDAR FALLS — Rishabh Srivastava woke up Sunday ready to deal with the fog.
Literally and figuratively.
Srivastava, the division director for the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association, made the soupy drive Sunday morning from the Twin Cities to Cedar Falls where the University of Northern Iowa hosted the Spring Divisional tournament for the first time.
He also welcomes every opportunity to enlighten the general public about an action-packed sport that is just beginning to find a niche in Iowa.
“It is good to get to new sites and put our sport in the spotlight,” said Srivastava. “It is truly a growing sport and being here is proof, as the UNI team is relatively a new team to the sport.”
The Panther club team began three years ago when then-freshman Kazek Israni-Winger got the ball bouncing.
“I always played table tennis and when I came to Northern Iowa I wanted to get a club team together,” said Israni-Winger. “I was having fun with it so I created a page on Facebook and got a lot of feedback.
“I was approached by one guy that told me we should register our team and participate in tournaments across the Midwest against other schools. It was just me and four other guys and we split the fee to get registered and the rest is history.”
The Panther squad has grown to 14 players and for the first time this season that includes a competitive women’s team.
“We have grown a lot already and now that we are hosting this event, we are hoping to draw in more people,” added Israni-Winger.
UNI earned a wild-card berth in last year’s regionals.
“We made it but got slaughtered, but it was still fun,” said Israni-Winger.
Sunday, the UNI club finished fourth on the day with a 2-4 record.
Pre-tournament favorite Minnesota and No. 1-seeded Sam Liu along with Iowa State, Iowa, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Charleton were also in the field Sunday.
One of the day’s highlight matches saw Iowa’s Dylan Gardner defeat 21st-ranked Ved Prakash of Iowa State, 12-10, 10-12, 16-14.
“That was a very exhausting match,” Gardner said. “It was back-and-forth the whole way and neither one of us was about to give in. When I finally got that last point I was so relieved.”
Gardner had several rally points where he ended up on the floor, only to bounce back up in time to return the shot.
“My dad played a lot and I started playing when I was little in my garage,” said Gardner, who graduated from Ankeny Centennial. “I’m used to games like I had with Prakash because I have to play the other teams’ number one and they are not quick games.
The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10 to gain a three-way tie with the Gophers and Cyclones at 5-1 on the day. The Cyclones took the title by virtue of points, with the Hawkeyes finishing in second ahead of the Gophers.
“That was a such a sweet victory for us as we were 0-7 against the Gophers since I’ve been here,” added Gardner.
Another first occurred in the singles finals where Israni-Winger claimed third place with a 7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 victory over Kyle Mikota of Iowa.
“I feel bad because I only won one match in team play,” said Israni-Winger. “I had never beaten Kyle before and when I lost the first two sets I thought that it was okay, because I have rallied back from two down before. It felt good to finally get the win against him.”
Both Israni-Winger and Mikota qualified for regional finals in two weeks in singles competition.
Total results will be tabulated and posted at www.nctta.org web site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.