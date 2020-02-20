UNI swimmers post top eight finishes

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Northern Iowa posted six top eight finishes Wednesday and Thursday as the Missouri Valley Conference women's swimming and diving championship began at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

UNI sits fifth in the team standings with 172 points. Missouri State is the leader with 309.5 points.

Wednesday, the Panthers' 200 medley relay of Katie Taylor, Moriah Ross, Lauren Havertape and Sydney Schmidt placed third in a close race while the 800 freestyle group of Taylor, Kyle Engstrom, Sarah Walpole and Jordan McCullough placed second in 7;26.59.

Thursday, Taylor took second in the 200 individual medley (2:01.47), Ross finished fifth in the 200 IM (2:02.99) and Engstrom claimed sixth in the 500 freestyle (4:58.28). In addition, the 200 freestyle relay of Sydney Schmidt, Havertape, Ashleigh Houlette and Ross was fifth in 1:34.70.

Action continues Friday and Saturday.

