UNI's Taylor wins third 200 backstroke title

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Katie Taylor became a three-time Missouri Valley Conference champion in the 200 backstroke as the University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up competition at the MVC Championships Saturday.

UNI finished in fifth place overall with a score of 445 points. Missouri State ran away with the title with 826.5 points.

Taylor swam 1:56.72 for her victory. Moriah Ross got second in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.23), while Mia Savicevic was fourth (2:17.33).

Kylie Engstrom took sixth in the 1,650 free (17:11.14), Anna Penning was eighth in the 3-meter dive (205.20) and was named Freshman Diver of the Year, and the 400 free relay placed fifth (3:27.69).

Friday, Ross was the champion in the 100 breakstroke, clocking 1:02.12.

UNI had seven total top six finishes Friday. Taylor took second in the 100 backstroke (54.08), Savicevic was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.16), Sydney Schmidt was sixth in the 100 butterfly (55.96), Engstrom took sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.23), Helen Heuberger placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (55.79) and the 400 medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Schmidt and Ashleigh Houlette finished third in 3:44.91.

Taylor and Ross were first-team all-conference.

