You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNI's Ross wins MVC title
0 comments
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UNI's Ross wins MVC title

{{featured_button_text}}
Moriah Ross mug

Moriah Ross

 Courtesy Photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Moriah Ross earned a Missouri Valley Conference championship in the 100 breakstroke Friday as the University of Northern Iowa climbed a spot into fourth place at the league swimming and diving championships.

Ross clocked 1:02.12 for her victory. UNI had seven total top six finishes Friday. Katie Taylor took second in the 100 backstroke (54.08), Mia Savicevic was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.16), Sydney Schmidt was sixth in the 100 butterfly (55.96), Kylie Engstrom took sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.23), Helen Heuberger placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (55.79) and the 400 medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Schmidt and Ashleigh Houlette finished third in 3:44.91.

UNI is fourth in the team standings with 322 points. Missouri State continues to lead at 546.50 points.

+1 
UNI logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News