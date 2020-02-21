UNI's Ross wins MVC title

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Moriah Ross earned a Missouri Valley Conference championship in the 100 breakstroke Friday as the University of Northern Iowa climbed a spot into fourth place at the league swimming and diving championships.

Ross clocked 1:02.12 for her victory. UNI had seven total top six finishes Friday. Katie Taylor took second in the 100 backstroke (54.08), Mia Savicevic was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.16), Sydney Schmidt was sixth in the 100 butterfly (55.96), Kylie Engstrom took sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.23), Helen Heuberger placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (55.79) and the 400 medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Schmidt and Ashleigh Houlette finished third in 3:44.91.