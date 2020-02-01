You are the owner of this article.
UNI drops duals to ISU, North Texas
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SWIMMING

AMES — Northern Iowa fell to North Texas and Iowa State in women’s swimming competition Friday and Saturday.

North Texas defeated UNI 189-163 while the Panthers fell 240-108 to the Cyclones.

UNI’s Katie Taylor won the 100 backstroke (55.34), the 200 backstroke (1:59.38) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.93). Moriah Ross was runner-up in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.85), Sydney Schmidt took second in the 100 butterfly (58.85) and Taylor Hogan was second in 3-meter diving (255.25).

Placing third for the Panthers were Ross in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Kylie Engstrom in the 1,000 freestyle, Hogan in 1-meter diving and Jayden Lovell in 3-meter diving. UNI’s 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay also placed third.

Katie Taylor 2019

Katie Taylor
UNI logo 2014
Breaking News