UNI drops duals to ISU, North Texas

AMES — Northern Iowa fell to North Texas and Iowa State in women’s swimming competition Friday and Saturday.

North Texas defeated UNI 189-163 while the Panthers fell 240-108 to the Cyclones.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

UNI’s Katie Taylor won the 100 backstroke (55.34), the 200 backstroke (1:59.38) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.93). Moriah Ross was runner-up in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.85), Sydney Schmidt took second in the 100 butterfly (58.85) and Taylor Hogan was second in 3-meter diving (255.25).

Placing third for the Panthers were Ross in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Kylie Engstrom in the 1,000 freestyle, Hogan in 1-meter diving and Jayden Lovell in 3-meter diving. UNI’s 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay also placed third.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.