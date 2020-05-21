Sports briefs: UNI swimmer Taylor earns CoSIDA recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

College swimming

University of Northern Iowa standout Katie Taylor has been named a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree as announced by the organization on Thursday.

CoSIDA recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 16-19.

Taylor earned first team Missouri Valley Conference honors after she won the 200 backstroke title and finished in the top-eight in six other events at the MVC Championships. Taylor has maintained a 3.97 GPA in financial management and was previously named the 2019-20 MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

MLB

The baseball players’ association gave management a wide-ranging response Thursday to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.

The union said Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures.