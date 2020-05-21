Sports briefs: UNI swimmer Taylor earns CoSIDA recognition

College swimming
University of Northern Iowa standout Katie Taylor has been named a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree as announced by the organization on Thursday.
CoSIDA recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 16-19.
Taylor earned first team Missouri Valley Conference honors after she won the 200 backstroke title and finished in the top-eight in six other events at the MVC Championships. Taylor has maintained a 3.97 GPA in financial management and was previously named the 2019-20 MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
MLB
The baseball players’ association gave management a wide-ranging response Thursday to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.
Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.
The union said Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures.
Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks, a prohibition on them leaving without team permission and a ban on guests other than immediate family members. Players also objected to a ban on the use of showers and hydrotherapy.
The union wants more frequent testing than management’s proposed “multiple times per week.”
MLB is expected to make an economic proposal to the union within a few days. MLB hopes to start the season by early July.
