CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa put on an impressive display Saturday as the Panthers dominated Valparaiso, Western Illinois and South Dakota State in women's swimming duals.

UNI defeated Western 233-67, Valparaiso 253-40 and South Dakota State 221-77.

Moriah Ross won the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, Crystal Florman took the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Katie Taylor captured the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Kylie Engstrom was a double winner in the 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle.

Other Panther winners were Rachelle Houlette in the 200 individual medley, Jordan McCullough in the 200 freestyle and Madison Rinaldi in the 200 backstroke.

UNI's medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Florman and Lauren Havertape took first, as did the 200 freestyle group of Taylor, Havertape, Lauren Kacmarynski and Ross.

