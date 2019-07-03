{{featured_button_text}}

Swimming

  • University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving head coach Nick Lakin has announced the addition of 14 student-athletes for the 2019-20 season.

The group of newcomers includes 12 high school recruits, along with former Cedar Falls High standout Olivia Clark from the University of Nevada and Florida native Helena Heuberger from Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Prep swimmers and divers set to join the Panther program are Piper Carroll of Sheridan, Wyo., Grace Considine of New Hartford and Cedar Falls High's swim program, Payton Hall of Omaha, Neb., Taylor Hogan of Waterloo Columbus High, Kassidy Lovig of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Anna Penning of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Sydney Schmidt of Wichita, Kan., Rachel Studer of West Des Moines Valley, Mia Savicevic of Wheaton, Ill., Casey Summers of Stevens Point, Wis., Natalia Verastegui of Dubuque Wahlert and Sarah Walpole of San Antonio, Texas.

"We are absolutely thrilled with this group of young women," said Lakin. Many of these young women will be competitive immediately with the ability to score at the MVC Championship as soon as they step on campus."

