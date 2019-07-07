Baseball
- Four members of the Waterloo Bucks have been selected to compete in the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game that will be played July 16 at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.
Catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba, first baseman Patrick Ferguson, designated hitter Dylan Phillips and pitcher Jimmy Smiley will represent Waterloo in the annual showcase event.
Rubalcaba entered the weekend with a .302 batting average, one home run and 15 RBIs. Ferguson is hitting .306 with a team-leading six homers and 27 RBIs. Phillips has a .278 average with three homers, 21 RBIs and six stolen bases.
Smiley has made 13 pitching appearances with one start, posting a 2.57 earned-run average with 24 strikeouts in 28 innings.
- North Linn High School senior Jake Hilmer had quite a night Friday.
The Upper Iowa University recruit threw a perfect game and had a pair of singles to become the national leader in career hits as the Class 2A, third-ranked Lynx topped Monticello 8-0.
Hilmer tied the national record with a bunt single in the third inning, then slammed a ground ball hit to left in the sixth for his 72nd hit this season and the 278th of his career, which does not include his totals from his eighth-grade season.
Basketball
- Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton helped the USA to wins Friday and Saturday to reach the gold medal game of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece.
Team USA defeated Russia 95-80 Friday in the quarterfinals as Haliburton had 10 points, seven assists and a team-high five steals. He hit 4 of 6 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Saturday, Haliburton finished with five points, seven assists, one steal and no turnovers in 17 minutes of action during a 102-67 semifinal victory over Lithuania.
Team USA plays Mali Sunday at 12:30 p.m. for the championship.
Swimming
- Katie Taylor and Crystal Florman of the University of Northern Iowa have been honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as honorable mention All-Americans for the second straight season.
A finance major, Taylor achieved a 3.97 cumulative grade-point average and won Missouri Valley Conference titles in the 200 individual medley and 200 backstroke.
Florman finished with a 3.83 cumulative GPA as a communication disorders major. She was named MVC Swimmer of the Year after capturing the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
