Iowa State defeats UNI in Panthers' swimming opener

AMES -- Following a display of sportsmanship from Northern Iowa's swimming and diving program, Iowa State defeated the Panthers 212-86 Saturday in the Cyclones' only home meet of the season.

Iowa State was led by its divers Michelle Schlossmacher Smith in the three meter and Jayna Misra in the one-meter event. Smith and Misra each recorded the second-best performances in program history.

The Cyclones swept the swimming events.

Freshman Amber Finke led UNI with second place finishes in the 100 backstroke (57.73), 200 backstroke (2:06.24) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.29) with Clare Christensen, Natalia Verastegui, and Madeline Webb.

Other second place finishes for the Panthers came from Lily Ernst in the 200 butterly (2:10.84), Taylor Hogan in the 3-meter dive (282.45), Anika Lillegard-Bouton in the 500 freestyle (5:19.61) and Scout Bergwall in the 100 butterfly (59.34).

"Being our first and last home dual meet of the season, we are very gracious of UNI to switch from their home meet to coming to Ames because it was our only chance to have senior day," ISU head coach Duane Sorenson said. "I'm happy with the way a lot of our women swam smart races. ... Very pleased overall with the effort by everybody."

