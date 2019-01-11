Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa posted a pair of lopsided dual meet victories in women's swimming and diving action at Glen F. Henry pool Friday.

The Panthers defeated Loras 196-32 and Iowa Central 196-40.

UNI winners were Lauren Havertape in the 50 freestyle (25.39), Anika Lillegard-Bouton in the 200 freestyle (2:00.21), Kylie Engstrom in the 200 individual medley (2:15.29), Katie Taylor in the 100 butterfly (56.84), Jenna Willer in the 100 freestyle (54.72), Jordan McCullough in the 100 backstroke (1:00.62), Lauren Vilims in the 500 freestyle (5:18.23), Sam Galvin in the 1,000 freestyle (11:04.38).

UNI's 400 medley relay of Crystal Florman, Taylor, Rachel Houlette and Moriah Ross won in 4:00.54, and Galvin, Florman, Madison Rinaldi and Anna Wall teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:41.58.

In diving, Alyssa Deuso won on the 3-meter board with a score of 250.42.

