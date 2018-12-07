Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa handily won a dual women's swimming meet over Division III Coe Friday, 251-42.

The Panthers took first in each event. Katie Taylor won the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 100 individual medley and Jordan McCullough took the 400 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

Madison Rinaldi (50 backstroke), Crystal Florman (500 freestyle), Rachelle Houlette (200 freestyle), Moriah Ross (50 breaststroke), Jenna Willer (50 freestyle), Kylie Engstrom (100 freestyle), Jayden Lovell (1-meter diving) and Alyssa Deuso (3-meter diving) were all winners.

UNI's 200 medley relay of Lauren Kacmarynski, Lauren Havertape, Taylor and Abby Meyer and the 200 free group of Meyer, McCullough, Ashleigh Houlette and Sam Galvin also posted victories.

