Despite the loss of her sight, UNI's Chambers finds purpose in the pool

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa women's swimmer Olivia Chambers doesn't know what she'd do if she couldn't swim.

Win or lose, Chambers has found purpose and power in the pool despite losing her sight a little more than three years ago. And as it turns out, it doesn't matter that she can't see the finish line, Chambers is still touching the wall in first place more often than not.

That has been the case since the Little Rock, Arkansas native arrived in Cedar Falls last fall and was on full display this month at the United States Paralympic National Championships in Charlotte, N.C.

The sophomore, who is classified as legally blind under World Para Swimming disability classifications as an S13 athlete, won a pair of golds and a bronze medal to earn Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Chambers finished first in the 400-meter freestyle and the 200-meter individual medley, edging out three-time Paralympic champion Elizabeth Marks. This came off the back of a silver and bronze medal-winning performance at the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Mexico in October.

“It was my first Paranationals and it was a really fun experience because I got to meet a bunch of Paralympians and a bunch of big names in the para swimming world and race against them,” Chambers said.

Chambers has swam for 15 years – 12 with sight and three without.

Tests were run and while doctors found a mitochondrial disorder, they're unsure how it's affected her sight. However, whatever the reason for her blindness or how it would change her life, Chambers wasn't going to let it take away what she loved doing most.

“It was a little scary. I’ve always loved the water – that’s where I’ve always – that’s where I feel the most comfortable. I love racing others” Chambers said. “And I wasn't going to let losing my sight stop me from swimming, because that's what I love to do.”

Getting in the water blind came with new challenges. Chambers had to know when to turn after reaching the wall and navigate staying in her own lane. At first, she relied on a tapper who would signal her with a pole, but moved on from it by counting her strokes.

"I knew [with] a certain number of strokes, I would be at the wall and I would turn and it was a learning experience," she said. "And I still count my strokes, but I don't have to be as calculated because of all the practice I've done."

With her technique down, Chambers caught the eye of the women's swimming and diving team at UNI. Arriving in Cedar Falls from Little Rock, Arkansas, her work ethic wasn't lost on her fellow Panthers, or her coaches.

Assistant coach Ben Colin works with Chambers closely. According to him, her energy is infectious and her love of the sport makes it easier for him coach her.

“Olivia’s a ball of energy and she really brings that to each session,” Colin said. “She’s excited to race in practice, she’s excited to get better and that really makes coaching her a lot of fun.”

Chambers is only getting better.

She broke her personal records in recent competitions and last summer, she set a Para-American record in the 400-meter individual medley during the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Minneapolis.

For Chambers, swimming has gone from a sport to a means of empowerment and she's determined to master it – stroke by counted stroke.

“Now that I have paraswimming, it’s another goal of mine, another thing that I can achieve and it’s finally feeling like something good’s coming out of me losing my sight,” Chambers said, saying that before, she didn’t how she would manage living an independent life.

“But now with swimming, I can see that there’s hope and there’s a goal and that I can do this and that so many others have and it just pushes me to be a better person and better in the water."

A biology major. Champers and the Panthers are next in action on January 13-14 when they will host Illinois State at the Glen F. Henry Swimming and Diving pool at UNI.

