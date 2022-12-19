College women's swimming: UNI's Chambers earns pair of national championships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Olivia Chambers became Northern Iowa's first-ever para-swimming national champion over the weekend as the Panther sophomore picked up a pair of gold medal finishes and another bronze medal at the U.S. Paralympic National Championships at the Mecklenburg County Aquatics Center. C

hambers was also named the Swimmer of the Meet by virtue of having the best overall point total among competing athletes.

"With the points, we didn't really know who had won until they announced on the podium," Chambers said. "Hearing my name for Swimmer of the Meet was crazy. I definitely wasn't expecting that."

Chambers, who is classified as legally blind under World Para Swimming's disability classifications as an S13 athlete, began the weekend with a first place finish in the 400-meter freestyle on Friday in a time of 4:34.30, shaving 2.08 seconds off her career-best time, narrowly edging out four-time Paralympic gold medalist McKenzie Coan. She also took third place in the 100-meter butterfly in a time of 1:08.19, setting another career-best time.

In Saturday's competition, Chambers took fourth place in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:08.69, as well as fifth place in the 50-meter freestyle in 28.58.

In her final event on Sunday, Chambers won the 200-meter individual medley, first posting a 2:30.77 time in the preliminary heats before dropping another 1.59 seconds to take home gold, beating out three-time Paralympic champion and five-time medalist Elizabeth Marks.

The U.S. Paralympic National Championships were the second major national meet for the Little Rock, Ark. native, who seeks to qualify for a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

"It was all a little nerve-racking at first, but really became fun as I raced against such great people," Chambers explained. "Everyone has a story and has been through challenges, reminding me I can put everything into my races too."