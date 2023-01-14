College women's swimming: UNI tops Illinois State at home

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa women’s swim team picked up its 12th dual meet win of the season with a 198-155 win over Illinois State Saturday at the Glen F. Henry Pool.

On the second day of competition, UNI got victories from

UNI also got victories from the 200 medley relay team of Amber Finke, Sydney Aird, Scout Bergwall and Faith Larsen in 1:46.18.

Hallory Dominick and Olivia Chambers went 1-2 in the 500 free finishing in 5:07.92 and 5:12.19, respectively.

Finke won the 200 backstroke in 2:01.99, and Bergwell won the 100 butterfly in 57.69.

Taylor Hogan was second and Eric Peters fourth the 1-meter diving.

"It was just a great overall team win," UNI head coach Nick Lakin said. "We felt like a lot of people really stepped up across all classes and events. We came in knowing they would be a big challenge, particularly on the depth side for us, but we're just really pleased with how the team performed."