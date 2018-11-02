Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving team captured eight first-place finishes Friday on the first day of the South Dakota quadrangular.

Competing against South Dakota, South Dakota State and St. Cloud State, UNI won eight individual events and the 400 medley relay.

Crystal Florman won the 50 freestyle (23.94) and the 100 butterfly (57.21), Katie Taylor took the 400 individual medley (4:26.17) and the 100 backstroke (55.55) and Kylie Engstrom was the winner in the 200 freestyle (1:57.38) and the 500 freestyle (5:12.63).

Jordan McCullough added a victory in the 1,000 freestyle (10:53.73) and Moriah Ross won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.12). UNI's medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Florman and Rachelle Houlette swam a winning time of 3:53.42.

