SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving team captured eight first-place finishes Friday on the first day of the South Dakota quadrangular.
Competing against South Dakota, South Dakota State and St. Cloud State, UNI won eight individual events and the 400 medley relay.
Crystal Florman won the 50 freestyle (23.94) and the 100 butterfly (57.21), Katie Taylor took the 400 individual medley (4:26.17) and the 100 backstroke (55.55) and Kylie Engstrom was the winner in the 200 freestyle (1:57.38) and the 500 freestyle (5:12.63).
Jordan McCullough added a victory in the 1,000 freestyle (10:53.73) and Moriah Ross won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.12). UNI's medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Florman and Rachelle Houlette swam a winning time of 3:53.42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.