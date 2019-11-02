{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Northern Iowa swept a two-day quadrangular against St. Cloud State, Western Illinois, South Dakota State and South Dakota Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Jayden Lovell dove for a new personal best 252.90 points to win the one-meter diving, Katie Taylor won the 400 IM (4:23.01) and the 100 backstroke (55.34), and Sydney Schmidt won the 50 freestyle (23.76) and the 100 freestyle (52.27).

Moriah Ross took the 100 breaststroke (1:04.01), Sarah Walpole (10:40.66) won the 1,000 freestyle and the 400 medley relay of Helena Hueberger, Ross, Schmidt and Madeline Webb won with a time of 3:51.21.

Saturday, Ross took the 200 breaststroke (2:19.31) and 100 IM (59.17), Taylor captured the 200 freestyle (1:51.61) and 200 backstroke (1:59.24), Schmidt won the 100 freestyle (52.33) and 50 freestyle (23.77) and Kylie Engstrom claimed the 1,650 freestyle (17:32.65).

In relay action, UNI's 200 medley of Heuberger, Ross, Olivia Clark and Webb won in 1:47.15 and the 400 relay of Taylor, Engstrom, Jordan McCullough and Schmidt touched first in 3:32.22.

