SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Northern Iowa got off to a strong start Friday on the opening day of a quadrangular meet that also includes St. Cloud State, South Dakota State and South Dakota.
Jayden Lovell dove for a new personal best 252.90 points to win the one-meter diving.
You have free articles remaining.
Katie Taylor won the 400 IM (4:23.01) and the 100 backstroke (55.34) while Sydney Schmidt won the 50 freestyle (23.76) and the 100 freestyle (52.27).
Moriah Ross took the 100 breaststroke (1:04.01), Sarah Walpole (10:40.66) won the 1,000 freestyle and the 400 medley relay of Helena Hueberger, Ross, Schmidt and Madeline Webb won with a time of 3:51.21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.