SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Northern Iowa got off to a strong start Friday on the opening day of a quadrangular meet that also includes St. Cloud State, South Dakota State and South Dakota.

Jayden Lovell dove for a new personal best 252.90 points to win the one-meter diving.

Katie Taylor won the 400 IM (4:23.01) and the 100 backstroke (55.34) while Sydney Schmidt won the 50 freestyle (23.76) and the 100 freestyle (52.27).

Moriah Ross took the 100 breaststroke (1:04.01), Sarah Walpole (10:40.66) won the 1,000 freestyle and the 400 medley relay of Helena Hueberger, Ross, Schmidt and Madeline Webb won with a time of 3:51.21.

