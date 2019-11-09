{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa won every event but one and overwhelmed South Dakota 206-93 in a women’s swimming and diving dual meet Saturday.

Katie Taylor won the 50 freestyle (24.30), 200 backstroke (2:00.99) and 200 individual medley (2:05.56), Kylie Engstrom captured the 200 butterfly (2:14.20) and 500 freestyle (5:11.71) and Taylor Hogan won the one-meter (254.70) and three-meter diving (246.67).

Other UNI winners were Lauren Vilims in the 1,000 freestyle (10:50.87), Sydney Schmidt in the 100 freestyle (53.34), Jordan McCullough in the 200 freestyle (1:57.76), Moriah Ross in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.76) and Helena Heuberger in the 100 backstroke (57.15).

In relay action, the Panther group of Taylor, Ross, Payton Hall and Piper Carroll won the 200 medley (1:47.05) and the team of Schmidt, Ross, Heuberger and Carroll captured the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.35).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments