IOWA CITY -- Katie Taylor captured three events and Moriah Ross another as the University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving team opened its season in a triangular meet at Iowa Friday.

The Panthers fell to Iowa 183-113 and to Michigan by a 180-120 margin.

Taylor won the 100 backstroke in 55.87, the 200 backstroke in 1:59.8 and the 200 individual medley in 2:04.45. Ross claimed the 200 backstroke in 2:18.77.

Ross also recorded a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.90) and UNI freshman Sydney Schmidt took second in the 100 butterfly (57.21).

