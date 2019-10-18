CEDAR FALLS -- Minnesota State-Mankato was no match for the University of Northern Iowa as the Panthers raced to a 202-97 women's swimming win Friday at Glen F. Henry Pool.
UNI won 13 of the 14 events. Katie Taylor led the way with victories in the 50 freestyle (24.17), 100 freestyle (52.48) and 100 butterfly (56.66).
Other UNI winners were Grace Considine in the 1,000 freestyle (10:45.35), Kylie Engstrom in the 200 freestyle (1:56.23), Helena Heuberger in the 100 backstroke (57.32), Moriah Ross in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.58), Sydney Schmidt in the 200 butterfly (2:09.27), Anna Penning in 1-meter diving (234.22), Jordan McCullough in the 200 backstroke (2:08.79), Mia Savicevic in the 200 breaststroke (2:25.97), Anika Lillegard-Bouton in the 500 freestyle (5:15.90) and Jayden Lovell in 3-meter diving (245.24).
The Panthers also took the 200 medley relay (1:46.95) with Heuberger, Ross, Payton Hall and Schmidt and the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.84) with the group of Taylor, Ross, Madeline Webb and Schmidt.
