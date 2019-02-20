COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa wasted no time making a splash at the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday.
The Panther 200 medley relay group of Katie Taylor, Moriah Ross, Crystal Florman and Abby Meyer won the opening event in a school record 1:40.50, exactly a second ahead of Missouri State.
UNI racked up more points in the 800 freestyle relay where Taylor, Kylie Engstrom, Jordan McCullough and Ross clocked a 7:25.85 for a third-place finish. Taylor's opening 200 of 1:49.46 was also a Panther record.
Missouri State leads UNI 74-72 in the team standings with Indiana State third (64) and Illinois State fourth (62). The meet continues Thursday.
