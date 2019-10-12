CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa won six events, but Nebraska defeated the Panthers in a women's college swimming dual meet Saturday at Glen F. Henry Pool, 143-100.
UNI opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay where Katie Taylor, Moriah Ross, Sydney Schmidt and Madeline Webb swam a 1:46.55.
Other Panther winners were Taylor in the 200 freestyle (1:51.82) and 200 backstroke (2:00.60), Schmidt in the 50 freestyle (24.20) and 100 freestyle (52.84) and Ross in the 200 breaststroke (2:21.08.
UNI got second-place efforts from Olivia Clark in the 50 freestyle, Taylor Hogan in 3-meter diving and the 200 freestyle relay of Piper Carroll, Lauren Havertape, Clark and Ashleigh Houlette.
