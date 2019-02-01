Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA CITY -- Crystal Florman, Katie Taylor and Moriah Ross posted individual wins as the University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving team wrapped up its regular season in a triangular meet at Iowa.

The Panthers defeated Western Illinois 181-43, but fell to Iowa 137-86. The Hawkeyes defeated Western Illinois 172-49.

Florman won the 50 freestyle in 23.43 seconds, Taylor took the 100 individual medley (56.81) and 100 backstroke (54.88) and Ross captured the 100 breaststroke (1:04.03).

UNI got runner-up efforts from Florman in the 100 freestyle, Jayden Lovell in 1-meter diving and the 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, Florman, Lauren Kacmarynski and Abby Meyer.

The Panthers' next action is at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships Feb. 20-23 in Columbia, Mo.

