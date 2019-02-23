COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three Northern Iowa swimmers wrapped up outstanding Missouri Valley Conference seasons by adding championships Saturday in the final session of the MVC Championships.
Crystal Florman won the 100 freestyle in 49.46 and was named the 2019 MVC Swimmer of the Year. The senior earned first-place finishes in the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay.
Katie Taylor also put together an outstanding MVC meet. She added the 200 backstroke title Saturday, clocking in at 1:57.22, and earned the 2019 Elite 17 award, which honors academic and athletic performances. Taylor took top honors in the 200 IM, 200 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
Moriah Ross was also a champion Saturday, winning the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:13.80.
Other top Panther finishes included Kylie Engstrom’s fifth in the 1,650 freestyle (17:11.52), Abby Meyer’s sixth in the 100 free (51.84) and a runner-up effort in the 400 freestyle relay by Florman, Ross, Taylor and Meyer (3:23.58).
Florman, Taylor, Ross, Lauren Havertape, and Meyer earned first-team all-conference honors. Engstrom and Lauren Kacmarynski each earned honorable-mention all-conference.
