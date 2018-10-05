OMAHA -- Northern Iowa won 10 events, but narrowly defeated Nebraska-Omaha in its women's swimming dual opener Friday night, 157-143.
Katie Taylor won three individual events, taking the 50 freestyle (24.29), 200 breaststroke (2:22.57) and 200 individual medley (2:04.85). Madison Rinaldi was a double-winner with victories in the 100 backstroke (1:00.01) and 200 backstroke (2:09.86).
Other Panther winners were Moriah Ross in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.03), Crystal Florman in the 100 freestyle (52.48) and Kylie Engstrom in the 500 freestyle (5:12.22).
UNI also won the 200 medley relay with the group of Taylor, Ross, Lauren Havertape and Florman (1:46.12) and the 200 freestyle relay with Florman, Ross, Havertape and Abby Meyer (1:37.55).
In addition, Jordan McCullough was the runner-up in the 1,000 freestyle and 200 backstroke, and Florman was second in the 200 freestyle.
