TOPEKA, Kan. -- Northern Iowa set three more school records Sunday to bring its weekend total to eight as the Panther women's swimming team wrapped up competition at the Kansas Classic.
Katie Taylor won the 200 backstroke in 1:56.37 for her fourth victory of the weekend, breaking her own record in the process. Crystal Florman set a new standard of 49.85 in the 100 freestyle, and Moriah Ross broke the old mark in the 200 breaststroke with a swim of 2:13.09 that makes the NCAA B cut.
Other top UNI finishes included a third by the 400 freestyle relay of Taylor, Florman, Ross and Abby Meyer (3:25.13) and a top 10 by Kylie Engstrom in the 1,650 (17:08.43).
Florman and Taylor were named to the All-Classic team while the Panthers finished fourth in the team standings behind Kansas, Iowa State and North Texas.
