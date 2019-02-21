COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa captured two individual titles Thursday on day two of the Missouri Valley Conference women's swimming and diving championships.
Katie Taylor defended her conference title in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:00.42. Crystal Florman then set a new UNI record in the 50 freestyle where she clocked a winning time of 22.68.
The Panthers added a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay with Florman, Lauren Havertape, Lauren Kacmarysnki and Abby Meyer touching in 1:33.12
UNI also got eighth-place points from Moriah Ross in the 200 IM, Meyer in the 50 freestyle and Kylie Engstrom in the 500 freestyle.
The Panthers stand second behind Missouri State, 278-199.5, in the team standings with two days of competition remaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.