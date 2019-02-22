COLUMBIA, Mo. — Northern Iowa picked up three victories and stood third in the team standings after Friday's events at the Missouri Valley Conference women's swimming and diving championships.
Crystal Florman won the 100 butterfly for the Panthers with a time of 54.22 seconds, Moriah Ross claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.23, and the UNI 400 medley relay of Katie Taylor, Ross, Florman and Abby Meyer broke Missouri State's 10-year winning streak by swimming a 3:42.16.
UNI also got a runner-up effort from Taylor in the 400 individual medley (4:19.17), a third from Lauren Havertape in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.79) and a fourth from Kylie Engstrom in the 200 freestyle (1:51.84).
The championships conclude Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.