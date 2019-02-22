Try 1 month for 99¢

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Northern Iowa picked up three victories and stood third in the team standings after Friday's events at the Missouri Valley Conference women's swimming and diving championships.

Crystal Florman won the 100 butterfly for the Panthers with a time of 54.22 seconds, Moriah Ross claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.23, and the UNI 400 medley relay of Katie Taylor, Ross, Florman and Abby Meyer broke Missouri State's 10-year winning streak by swimming a 3:42.16.

UNI also got a runner-up effort from Taylor in the 400 individual medley (4:19.17), a third from Lauren Havertape in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.79) and a fourth from Kylie Engstrom in the 200 freestyle (1:51.84).

The championships conclude Saturday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments