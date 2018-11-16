TOPEKA, Kan. -- Katie Taylor set a pair of school records and helped erase a relay mark as the University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving team enjoyed a productive Friday at the Kansas Classic.
Taylor broke the UNI and Kansas Classic record in the 200 individual medley with her time of 1:59.58, set a new mark in the 100 backstroke of 54.24 during the 400 medley relay, where she teamed with Moriah Ross, Crystal Florman and Abby Meyer for a UNI record swim of 3:41.48.
Other top finishes for the Panthers included a win by Florman in the 50 freestyle (23.19) and a third by the 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, Florman, Ross and Meyer (1:33.46).
The meet continues Saturday.
