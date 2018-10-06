LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming and diving team was defeated by Nebraska, 166-77, Saturday at Nebraska.
Katie Taylor and Crystal Florman led the visiting Panthers with a pair of event victories. Taylor won the 200 IM (2:03.84) and 200 backstroke (2:00.26), while Florman prevailed in the 50 freestyle (23.66) and 100 freestyle (52.12).
UNI’s 200 medley relay of Taylor, Moriah Ross, Lauren Havertape and Florman was narrowly defeated by their Nebraska counterparts, 1:45.01 to 1:45.21. Havertape, Abby Meyer, Luaren Kacmarynski and Natalie Nelson of UNI swam to a runner up finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.42.
Ross also finished second with a time of 2:18.58 in the 200 breaststroke.
Nebraska secured at least top two finishes in all of the other contested events.
