College swimming: UNI's Chambers named to U.S. Paralympic National Team

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa swimmer Olivia Chambers has been named to the 2023 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Team roster.

The news was announced Tuesday.

The team includes 39 swimmers. Chambers, who is classified as legally blind under World Para Swimming disability classifications as a S13 athlete, set a Para-American record in the 400-meter individual medley in July.

Chambers could potentially compete in the Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis, Indiana in April, the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England, the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile, and the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships, as part of the U.S. squad.

The Little Rock, Arkansas native returns to action with the Panthers on Feb. 3-4 at the Coyote Invite at the Midco Aquatics Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.