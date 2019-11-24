{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. — The University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up a strong weekend at the Kansas Classic and the Northwestern TYR Invitational Sunday.

In all, UNI had 19 top eight finishes over three days of competition.

At Kansas, five Panther relays ranged from fifth to eighth while Katie Taylor, Moriah Ross, Kylie Engstrom and Helena Heuberger combined for eight individual top eight placings.

In diving action in Evanston, Ill., Jayden Lovell, Taylor Hogan and Anna Penning took fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively in the 1-meter competition. On the 3-meter board, Hogan was sixth, Lovell seventh and Penning eighth.

