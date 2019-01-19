Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Katie Taylor led an assault on the record book as the University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving team defeated Illinois State 194-105 Saturday.

Taylor established three new Glen F. Henry pool records while winning the 100 backstroke (55.85), 200 backstroke (2:01.17) and 200 individual medley (2:04.85).

Crystal Florman added record-setting wins in the 50 freestyle (23.49) and 100 butterfly (56.43) while also claiming the 100 freestyle (51.34). Moriah Ross broke the pool record in the 100 breaststroke, winning in 1:04.14 and UNI's 200 medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Florman and Abby Meyer turned a new record time of 1:45.17.

Other Panther winner were Jordan McCullough in the 200 freestyle (1:55.84) and 500 freestyle (5:12.20), Kylie Engstrom in the 1,000 freestyle (10:33.02) and the 400 freestyle relay of Ross, Engstrom, Jenna Willer and Meyer (3;36.95).

