College swimming: UNI seniors lead decisive dual win
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

College swimming: UNI seniors lead decisive dual win

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa celebrated senior day with a 180.5-113.5 women's swimming victory over Nebraska-Omaha Saturday in the Glen Henry Pool.

Seniors Kylie Engstrom, Ashleigh Houlette, Jordan McCullough, Moriah Ross, Katie Taylor and Jenna Willer all earned at least one first- or second-place finish.

Taylor won the 100 backstroke (55.34), 200 backstroke (2:00.11) and swan on the winning 200 medley (1:46.91) and 200 freestyle relays (1:39.07). Ross had wins in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.86) and 200 breaststroke (2:21.80) and also contributed to both relay wins.

Engstrom won the 200 freestyle (1:56.62), and 500 freestyle (5:12.47). Houlette was on the winning 200 freestyle relay.

Other first-place winners for the Panthers include Sarah Walpole (1,000 free, 10:44.42), Casey Summers (50 free, 23.53), Payton Hall (200 IM, 2:13.27) and Taylor Hogan (3-meter diving, 263.77.

UNI logo 2014

UNI 174, Illinois St. 126

200 Medley relay -- 1. UNI (Taylor, Ross, Hall, Carroll), 1:46.88, 2. Illinois State, 1:49.57, 3. UNI (McCullough, Savicevic, Havertape, Houlette), 1:51.69.

1000 Free -- 1. Engstrom (UNI), 10:46.70, 2. Rosser (ISU), 10:50.70, 3. Lillegard-Bouton (UNI), 10:54.37.

200 Free -- 1. Taylor (UNI), 1:52.91, 2. Tillotson (ISU), 1:57.82, 3. Licking (ISU), 1:58.31. 

100 Back -- 1. Hall (UNI), 58.72, 2. Veliz (ISU), 1:00.19, 3. McCullough (UNI), 1:00.75.

100 Breast -- 1. Ross (UNI), 1:06.09, 2. Keck (ISU), 1:07.09, 3. Morse (ISU), 1:08.17.

200 Fly -- 1. Farley-Sepe (ISU), 2:07.92, 2. Rivera (ISU), 2:12.12, 3. Naeger (ISU), 3:13.14. 

50 Free -- 1. Tillotson (ISU), 25.00, 2. Carroll (UNI), 25.14, 3. Houlette (UNI), 25.51. 

1-meter diving -- 1. Lecoeur (ISU), 265.05, 2. Lovell (UNI), 249.00, 3. Hogan (UNI), 231.6. 

100 Free -- 1. Taylor (UNI), 52.33, 2. Carroll (UNI), 55.00, 3. Licking (ISU), 55.31.

200 Back -- 1. McCullough (UNI), 2:09.31, 2. Hall (UNI), 2:09.35, 3. Veliz (ISU), 2:11.73. 

200 Breast -- 1. Ross (UNI), 2:23.18, 2. Keck (ISU), 2:26.67, 3. Morse (ISU), 2:29.58.

500 Free -- 1. Engstrom (UNI), 5:16.20, 2. Oostman (ISU), 5:19.67, 3. Walpole (UNI), 5:21.98. 

100 Fly -- 1. Veliz (ISU), 1:00.19, 2. Naeger (ISU), 1:00.68, 3. Summers (UNI), 1:00.73.

3-meter diving -- 1. Lecoeur (ISU), 292.20, 2. Hogan (UNI), 244.35, 3. Blake (ISU), 220.13. 

200 Individual medley -- 1. Taylor (UNI), 2:05.06, 2. Farley-Sepe (ISU), 2:08.87, 3. Ross (UNI), 2:11.10. 

400 Free relay -- 1. UNI (Carroll, Verastegui, McCullough, Engstrom), 3:38.93, 2. Illinois State, 3:40.62, 3. UNI (Considine, R. Houlette, A. Houlette, Summers), 3:44.82. 

