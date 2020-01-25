College swimming: UNI seniors lead decisive dual win

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa celebrated senior day with a 180.5-113.5 women's swimming victory over Nebraska-Omaha Saturday in the Glen Henry Pool.

Seniors Kylie Engstrom, Ashleigh Houlette, Jordan McCullough, Moriah Ross, Katie Taylor and Jenna Willer all earned at least one first- or second-place finish.

Taylor won the 100 backstroke (55.34), 200 backstroke (2:00.11) and swan on the winning 200 medley (1:46.91) and 200 freestyle relays (1:39.07). Ross had wins in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.86) and 200 breaststroke (2:21.80) and also contributed to both relay wins.

Engstrom won the 200 freestyle (1:56.62), and 500 freestyle (5:12.47). Houlette was on the winning 200 freestyle relay.

Other first-place winners for the Panthers include Sarah Walpole (1,000 free, 10:44.42), Casey Summers (50 free, 23.53), Payton Hall (200 IM, 2:13.27) and Taylor Hogan (3-meter diving, 263.77.

