CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa won all 15 events and defeated Division III Coe College in a women's college swimming dual meet Friday at Glen Henry Pool, 211-67.
Lauren Vilims won the 200 freestyle (2:01.95) and 500 freestyles (5:20.46). Helena Heuberger took the 50 backstroke (26.87) and 100 freestyle (54.35), Sydney Schmidt touched first in the 100 butterfly (58.22) and 50 fly (26.41), and Katie Taylor captured the 50 freestyle (24.08) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.06).
Other UNI winners were Sarah Walpole in the 400 individual medley (4:49.35), Mia Savicevic in the 50 breaststroke (32.45), Jayden Lovell in 1-meter diving (258.60), Piper Carroll in the 100 backstroke (1:01.27) and Taylor Hogan in 3-meter diving (249.95).
In relay action, the Panther quartet of Taylor, Savicevic, Moriah Ross and Carroll took the 200 medley in 1:48.15 and the group of Ross, Jordan McCullough, Olivia Clark and Casey Summers won the 200 freestyle in 1:40.68.
