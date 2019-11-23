{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. — Northern Iowa posted several top eight finishes Saturday on day two of the Kansas Classic women’s swimming meet.

Katie Taylor placed third in the 400 individual medley (4:19.75), Moriah Ross was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.19) and Helena Heuberger took fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.03).

The 800 freestyle relay of Taylor, Kylie Engstrom, Heuberger and Jordan McCullough finished fifth in 7:30.19, and the 200 medley relay of Taylor, Ross, Lauren Havertape and Sydney Schmidt took seventh in 1:43.38.

Friday, UNI recorded three top-eight finishes Friday on the first day of the meet.

Engstrom took sixth in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:54.70, and Taylor placed fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.70.

UNI’s 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, Schmidt, Ross and Madeline Webb was eighth (1:35.18).

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments