{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Northern Iowa recorded three top-eight finishes Friday on the first day of the Kansas Classic women's swimming meet.

Kylie Engstrom took sixth in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:54.70, and Katie Taylor placed fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.70.

UNI's 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, Sydney Schmidt, Moriah Ross and Madeline Webb was eighth (1:35.18).

In the team standings, Kansas leads Iowa State 350-217 after one day. UNI is fourth with 130 points.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments