TOPEKA, Kan. -- Northern Iowa recorded three top-eight finishes Friday on the first day of the Kansas Classic women's swimming meet.
Kylie Engstrom took sixth in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:54.70, and Katie Taylor placed fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.70.
UNI's 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, Sydney Schmidt, Moriah Ross and Madeline Webb was eighth (1:35.18).
In the team standings, Kansas leads Iowa State 350-217 after one day. UNI is fourth with 130 points.
