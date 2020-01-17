College swimming: UNI dominates Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. -- Northern Iowa won 12 of 13 events Friday as the Panthers overwhelmed Western Illinois 178-57 in a women's swimming and diving dual meet.

Grace Considine won the 1,000 freestyle (11:10.63) and 500 freestyle (5:22.33), Moriah Ross took the 50 free (25.33) and 100 backstroke (59.57) and Katie Taylor won the 100 butterfly (57.31) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.50).

Other individual winners were Rachel Studer in the 200 individual medley (2:15.29), Jayden Lovell in 1-meter diving (225.68), Taylor Hogan in 3-meter diving (251.33) and Jordan McCullough in the 100 free (55.30).

UNI also took both relays with McCullough, Lauren Havertape, Taylor and Natalia Verastegui teaming up in the 200 medley (1:51.45) and Piper Carroll, Considine, Ashleigh Houlette and McCullough winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.73).

